Southwest Ohio woman accused of shooting friend during argument about church

Al-Lamontau Shantal Brooks, who is charged with two counts of felonious assault, is free after posting bail Monday following her preliminary hearing in Dayton Municipal Court, where her case was bound over to a Montgomery County grand jury for review.

Brooks went out to dinner with two friends from church Sunday night and then accused the woman who gave her a ride home of “being disloyal and a liar” and of not backing her up on an issue at their church, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.