Sheriff: I-75 traffic stop leads to drug arrest of Kentucky man

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Kentucky man was arrested on drug charges late Tuesday morning following a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Unit stopped a vehicle just after 11 a.m. Deputies searched the vehicle and found narcotics hidden inside, according to a release from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The sheriff’s office seized approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, seven grams of suspected fentanyl and about $2,500 cash.

Jamaal Edward Thomas, 35, of Bardstown, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and possession of fentanyl, all felony charges.

Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office

In Other News
1
John Carter murder trial: Defense wants specifics on alleged crimes
2
NEW DETAILS: ‘I’m (expletive) guilty,’ cellmate says in Warren...
3
Hamilton woman pleads guilty to shooting ex in groin
4
Oxford man wants intervention in lieu of conviction in Hamilton cat...
5
Victim calls for help in Middletown shooting that killed one and...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top