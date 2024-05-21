Sheriff: I-75 traffic stop leads to drug arrest of Kentucky man

A Kentucky man was arrested on drug charges late Tuesday morning following a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Butler County.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Unit stopped a vehicle just after 11 a.m. Deputies searched the vehicle and found narcotics hidden inside, according to a release from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
The sheriff’s office seized approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, seven grams of suspected fentanyl and about $2,500 cash.
Jamaal Edward Thomas, 35, of Bardstown, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and possession of fentanyl, all felony charges.
Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office
