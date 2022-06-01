Security guard, inmate die after shooting at Miami Valley Hospital

Combined Shape Caption Police were seen outside Miami Valley Hospital's emergency department following a report of a shooting at the hospital complex. JIM NOELKER / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Police were seen outside Miami Valley Hospital's emergency department following a report of a shooting at the hospital complex. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

Merchant Security did not responded to a request for comment from the Dayton Daily News.

While the investigation is ongoing, Streck ordered deputy sheriffs stay with any inmate admitted to the hospital.

“Not all of our inmates who are at hospitals are there with private security,” Streck said. “Very often deputy sheriffs are with them depending on their classification, past crimes and behavior.”

The inmate was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Sunday on a probation violation. He had been booked into the jail six times for minor drug-related or traffic offenses, the sheriff said.

“There is nothing in this individual’s past that led anyone to believe that such a horrific incident would occur,” Streck said.

The inmate reportedly got sick overnight and was admitted to Miami Valley Hospital early Wednesday morning. The security guard took over custody of the inmate at the hospital.

The inmate was being treated in the emergency department when he overpowered the security guard and took his weapon, the sheriff said.

Streck said armed security guards do have to go through training with the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

“This is the only critical incident we are aware of involving an inmate with security on them at the hospital,” said Streck. “We have not had any issues in the past.”

As a general rule inmates are handcuffed at the hospital, Johns said Wednesday morning. However, sometimes that changes due to the medical procedures that are taking place.

Officers already were at the hospital on a different incident when the shooting took place, Johns added.

Emergency department services were rerouted during the initial aftermath of the incident, but shortly after noon all normal operations resumed at the hospital.

Miami Valley Hospital is safe and secure, said Mike Uhl, Miami Valley Hospital president. No hospital staff members were injured.

The investigation was contained to the emergency department and did not affect the rest of Miami Valley’s campus.

Uhl said the hospital will cooperate with officers as they continue to investigate.

The hospital has its own campus police division, Uhl said, but it’s not unusual for Miami Valley Hospital to have deputies or Dayton police in the emergency department due to the nature of its services.