Ross Twp. man shot during search of house goes to prison for child porn

Alex Michael Hoskins, 26, of the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive, was shot May 10, 2021 by Sheriff’s Detective Ricky Phillips in what the investigation revealed was an attempt to “commit suicide by cop.”

Detectives and officials with Homeland Security were serving the search warrant as part of an online child pornography investigation, when Hoskins allegedly came toward the deputy with a gun, raised it and pointed it. Phillips shot and wounded Hoskins.