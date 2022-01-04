Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Ross Twp. man shot during search of house goes to prison for child porn

Credit: Journal News

caption arrowCaption
Officer involved shooting in Ross Township

Credit: Journal News

CRIME & COURTS
By Lauren Pack
53 minutes ago

A Ross Twp. man who admitted to child pornography charges and was shot by Butler County Sheriff’s deputies during the investigation was sentenced to prison Monday.

Alex Michael Hoskins, 26, of the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive, was shot May 10, 2021 by Sheriff’s Detective Ricky Phillips in what the investigation revealed was an attempt to “commit suicide by cop.”

ExploreNew details: Suspect shot by Butler County deputy faces child porn charges

Detectives and officials with Homeland Security were serving the search warrant as part of an online child pornography investigation, when Hoskins allegedly came toward the deputy with a gun, raised it and pointed it. Phillips shot and wounded Hoskins.

In July, a Butler County grand jury indicted Hoskins for obstructing official business with a gun specification, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor; four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

In November, Hoskins pled guilty in Butler County Common Pleas court to obstructing official business with a one-year gun specification and three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, all fifth-degree felonies. The remainder of the charges were dismissed.

ExploreRoss Twp. man who was shot by deputy competent to stand trial on child porn charges

Judge Michael Oster Jr. sentenced Hoskins to three years in prison. He faced a maximum of five years.

Following an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and presentation to a Butler County grand jury, no charges were returned against Phillips.

caption arrowCaption
In this May 21 file photo, Alex Hoskins, 26, of Ross Twp., appeared in Hamilton Municipal Court on child pornography and felonious assault charges stemming from his May 10, 2021, arrest at his home. He was also shot by a Butler County Sheriff's deputy, and was treated and released from Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Hoskins for obstructing official business with a gun specification, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor; four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented matter or performance, a fifth-degree felony and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

In this May 21 file photo, Alex Hoskins, 26, of Ross Twp., appeared in Hamilton Municipal Court on child pornography and felonious assault charges stemming from his May 10, 2021, arrest at his home. He was also shot by a Butler County Sheriff's deputy, and was treated and released from Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Hoskins for obstructing official business with a gun specification, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor; four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented matter or performance, a fifth-degree felony and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
caption arrowCaption
In this May 21 file photo, Alex Hoskins, 26, of Ross Twp., appeared in Hamilton Municipal Court on child pornography and felonious assault charges stemming from his May 10, 2021, arrest at his home. He was also shot by a Butler County Sheriff's deputy, and was treated and released from Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Hoskins for obstructing official business with a gun specification, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor; four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented matter or performance, a fifth-degree felony and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Hoskins was interviewed by investigators, and the sheriff’s office said he confessed to possession of child pornography and sending and receiving pornographic images and videos of children.

In Other News
1
Indictment: Man shot victim during Xbox sale in Dayton
2
Ohio drug task forces seized $42 million in narcotics this year
3
Traffic stop in Preble County leads to drug arrest of Indiana woman
4
Middletown man who ran from police after crash charged with felonies
5
VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps victim of purse snatching at Kroger

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top