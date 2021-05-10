Suspect shot by Butler County deputy serving federal warrant

A Butler County Sheriff’s deputy was serving a federal warrant from the Department of Homeland Security at a home in the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive in Ross Twp. at about 12:30 p.m. today. Sheriff Richard Jones said the suspect was coming down the steps with a handgun.

“The deputy told him to drop the weapon. He didn’t. The deputy shot him,” Jones said. “You can’t point guns at the police and expect the police to let you shoot them first. It’s a terrible situation.”