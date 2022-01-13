Hamburger icon
Repeat voyeur jailed on similar charge in Miami Twp.

Harold Rimblert III
Harold Rimblert III

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
17 minutes ago

Bail was set at $50,000 for a 38-year-old man with more than two dozen voyeurism convictions who is accused of peeping in the women’s restroom at a Miami Twp. bowling alley.

Harold Rimblert III, of Harrison Twp., was arraigned Wednesday in Miamisburg Municipal Court for voyeurism, a third-degree misdemeanor.

Police were called around 2;45 p.m. Nov. 16 to Poelking Lanes South at 8871 Kingsridge Drive for a voyeurism complaint, according to a Miami Twp. Police Department report.

Rimblert has at least 28 voyeurism convictions between 2004 and 2021 in Dayton Municipal Court, Fairborn Municipal Court, Kettering Municipal Court, Miamisburg Municipal Court Montgomery County Municipal Court and Vandalia Municipal Court, court records show.

He previously was labeled a Tier III sexual offender, requiring him to register his address every 90 days for life; however, his name did not show up during a registry search on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office website.

Rimblert remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Wednesday arraignment.

