Preble County postal worker charged with stealing money

“Investigators contacted the United States Postal Inspector’s Office, and they assisted in the investigation, where an employee was identified as a suspect,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators interviewed the employee last week. The employee cooperated and admitted to opening mail since he began working at the Eldorado Post Office in December of 2021. The employee would open mail that appeared to contain greeting cards, in search of cash or food gift cards. The suspect admitted to finding and taking both on several occasions since December.”

The sheriff’s office said that they found Stutsman also issued money orders from the post office and then cashed them for himself.