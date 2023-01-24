Preble County man accused of biting, stabbing roommate

The roommate, who said he has been living with Huff since December, told deputies there was an argument after he asked Huff a question. He denied “initiating or engaging in” the fight and claimed Huff bit and stabbed him several times, the court record stated.

A woman who said she witnessed the incident said the roommate asked Huff about wood for the fireplace when Huff suddenly “jumped up and began assaulting” his roommate, according to the affidavit.

Huff was arrested and booked into the Preble County Jail.

The roommate was taken to a local hospital and reportedly required stitches and staples for his injuries.