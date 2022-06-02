POLICE: Shooter ran through Miami Valley Hospital, pointed gun at others

A nurse confirmed Booth was handcuffed in the room approximately half an hour before the shooting, Johns said. There was a handcuff on the bedrail and leg shackles on the floor with a key in them.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever really know if he was handcuffed when this all happened,” Johns said.

There is no surveillance footage from inside the private room. There is footage from the hallways and emergency room waiting area.

“It was alarming to watch,” Johns said. “This is definitely a tragedy, but it could have been so much more worse. This man was running through the hallway pointing a gun at people. People were ducking for cover.”

Holderman worked for Merchants Security, which contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to provide security when inmates are admitted to hospitals.

Holderman was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Johns said.

“This is the only critical incident we are aware of involving an inmate with security on them at the hospital,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck Wednesday. “We have not had any issues in the past.”

He’s ordered deputy sheriffs to stay with any inmates admitted to the hospital until the investigation is completed.

The sheriff’s office uses deputy sheriffs and private security to guard inmates at the hospital.

“Not all of our inmates who are at hospitals are there with private security,” Streck said. “Very often deputy sheriffs are with them depending on their classification, past crimes and behavior.”

The inmate was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Sunday on a probation violation. He was previously booked for minor drug-related or traffic offenses, Streck said.

“There is nothing in this individual’s past that led anyone to believe that such a horrific incident would occur,” he said.