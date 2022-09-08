Police search for suspect after woman shot in West Chester apartment

Officers responded to The Highlands of West Chester apartment complex on the 6700 block of Fountains Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m. following a report of a woman shot. Police said the woman was taken to West Chester Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

According to a 911 call made by someone else at the scene, the victim didn’t know the shooter. The caller said a man came into the apartment with a gun. They tried to wrestle the gun away from him and the caller said the woman was shot in the back.