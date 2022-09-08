Police search for suspect after woman shot in West Chester apartment

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who they said shot someone in a West Chester apartment Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to The Highlands of West Chester apartment complex on the 6700 block of Fountains Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m. following a report of a woman shot. Police said the woman was taken to West Chester Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
According to a 911 call made by someone else at the scene, the victim didn’t know the shooter. The caller said a man came into the apartment with a gun. They tried to wrestle the gun away from him and the caller said the woman was shot in the back.
The woman can be heard in the background of the call asking police to hurry and saying she cannot breathe.
“Tell them I can’t breathe [...] please hurry up, I have a 4-year-old,” she said.
Police are searching for a man described as in his mid-20s to 30s with a beard, wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.
The man did not live in the apartment and police did not provide information on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.
