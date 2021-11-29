journal-news logo
Pair in chase ditch stolen car, hide in storm drain, Miamisburg police say

Credit: Miamisburg Police Department

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
50 minutes ago

Two suspects in a police pursuit from Springboro were found Monday hiding inside a storm drain in Miamisburg after they abandoned a stolen car.

The car was ditched on Genetta Drive Monday morning and ran into the woods following the chase by other agencies, the Miamisburg Police Department posted on social media.

“After an exhaustive search, the two subjects were located in a storm drain in the area of 540 Cherry Hill Drive,” the Facebook post stated.

Springboro police arrested the suspected driver, identified as Jeffrey Scott Bostick.

Jeffrey Scott Bostick

Bostick was booked into the Warren County Jail on suspicion of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business, jail records show.

