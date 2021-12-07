Police: ‘Mutual romantic interest’ led to U.S. 35 hit-and-run, shooting

A man was shot and wounded Monday evening during a hit-and-run crash that police said followed an argument over a “mutual romantic interest.”
Dayton police received a report around 6:35 p.m. of the crash and shooting on west U.S. 35 at Steve Whalen Boulevard. No one was found injured, but nearly 40 minutes later a gunshot victim arrived at Miami Valley Hospital. Officers were able to connect that person with the shooting on the highway.
The victim told police he was traveling west on U.S. 35 with a passenger when he noticed someone he knew in another vehicle, said Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall.
“The victim states the other individual pulled into the lane in front of him and abruptly applied his brakes causing him to collide with the vehicle,” Hall said. “The victim states that after the collision the suspect exited his vehicle armed with a handgun and fired several shots at his vehicle as he was fleeing.”
The suspect and his car were found shortly after near Wayne Avenue and Wyoming Street.
Michael Vincent Johnson, 42, was arrested on a preliminary charge of felonious assault, according to a Dayton police incident report.
“The initial investigation indicates that this incident is related to an argument between the victim and suspect over a mutual romantic interest,” Hall said. “Detectives will be presenting the facts and evidence uncovered in their investigation to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of formal charges.”
The gunshot victim’s injuries were described by police as not life-threatening.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.