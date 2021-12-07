Police: ‘Mutual romantic interest’ led to U.S. 35 hit-and-run, shooting

Dayton police received a report around 6:35 p.m. of the crash and shooting on west U.S. 35 at Steve Whalen Boulevard. No one was found injured, but nearly 40 minutes later a gunshot victim arrived at Miami Valley Hospital. Officers were able to connect that person with the shooting on the highway.

Explore Former police officer found guilty on rape charge from high school years

The victim told police he was traveling west on U.S. 35 with a passenger when he noticed someone he knew in another vehicle, said Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall.