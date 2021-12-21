Police: Man runs from police, involved in crash at busy Middletown intersection

Police said that while on patrol, two police officers saw a vehicle in the 2000 block of Carolina Street matching the description of a stolen vehicle reported earlier in the day. While officers turned around, the vehicle took off at “a high rate of speed” with “no regard to traffic signs of the safety of others.”

There was an injury accident at Roosevelt and Breiel boulevards involving the vehicle that allegedly was running from police. Sean McPherson, 37, the alleged driver of the stolen vehicle, ran on foot and he was found hiding in a creek bed behind 4407 Roosevelt Blvd.