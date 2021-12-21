Hamburger icon
Police: Man runs from police, involved in crash at busy Middletown intersection

Crime & Law
By Rick McCrabb
11 minutes ago

A Middletown man was charged with two felonies after he allegedly ran from Middletown police Tuesday and caused a crash at the intersection of Breiel and Roosevelt boulevards, according to police.

Police said that while on patrol, two police officers saw a vehicle in the 2000 block of Carolina Street matching the description of a stolen vehicle reported earlier in the day. While officers turned around, the vehicle took off at “a high rate of speed” with “no regard to traffic signs of the safety of others.”

There was an injury accident at Roosevelt and Breiel boulevards involving the vehicle that allegedly was running from police. Sean McPherson, 37, the alleged driver of the stolen vehicle, ran on foot and he was found hiding in a creek bed behind 4407 Roosevelt Blvd.

McPherson was charged with two felonies, receiving stolen property and failure to comply with a police officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

He was detained and was found to be in possession of a meth pipe, according to police. He suffered minor injuries from the crash and was taken to Atrium Medical Center. He was treated and released and placed under arrest.

He also was found to have an active warrant through the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

A Middletown man, Sean McPherson, 37, allegedly ran from police Tuesday morning and was involved in this crash at the intersection of Roosevelt and Breiel boulevards. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A Middletown man, Sean McPherson, 37, allegedly ran from police Tuesday morning and was involved in this crash at the intersection of Roosevelt and Breiel boulevards. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
A Middletown man, Sean McPherson, 37, allegedly ran from police Tuesday morning and was involved in this crash at the intersection of Roosevelt and Breiel boulevards. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

