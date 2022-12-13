Missing packages dumped at Dayton Mall

MIAMI TWP — Missing Amazon packages were found Sunday at the Dayton Mall, and now Miami Twp. police are asking for the public’s help as the department investigates.
“Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville,” read a post on the Miami Twp. Police Department’s Facebook page. “All the packages had already been reported as missing.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s detective bureau at 937-433-2301.
