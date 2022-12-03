journal-news logo
Police: Bank robber hands note to teller at LCNB in Preble County

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago

A bank robber handed a note to tellers demanding money Friday at an LCNB branch in Preble County.

The bank robbery happened just before noon at the bank at 522 S. Commerce St. in Lewisburg.

The robber did not show a weapon when he presented the note, according to a social media post from the Lewisburg Police Department and Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The robber is described as a white man who stands 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds with dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a black jacket, a gray cap and glasses.

Anyone with information or who is able to identify the robber is urged to call the sheriff’s office communication center at 937-456-6262.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

