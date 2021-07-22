Police: $24,000 in checks stolen from post office mailboxes cashed across southwest Ohio

The person given the checks “would walk right in the bank and present their ID, and they would scan the check. It’s a good checking account. And they would cash a check,” Mason said.

Kettering police know of five people suspected of cashing the checks but do not have a suspect in the thefts, Mason said.

The checks are being cashed at various banks in southwest Ohio, complicating the investigation by involving multiple jurisdictions, he said.

Federal mail theft is a felony, punishable up to five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000, records show.

Anyone who suspects they have been victimized by these crimes is being asked to call Mason at 937-296-2583.