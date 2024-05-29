Police: 2 suspects hospitalized after shooting at Kroger in Colerain Township

Love originally reported that officers pursued and detained one suspect. He later said two suspects were taken to UC Medical Center.

One officer was involved in the shooting but not injured, Love said.

Latashia Sawyer was inside the store with her daughter, waiting in line at the pharmacy. She told us they heard shots fired before an employee told them to “run for your life.”

“People just started scattering and going about everywhere,” she said. “Then we heard more gunshots — I counted at least 20 ... I’m scared. I’m frantic. I don’t know whether to run or to duck and hide.”

Kroger employee Micah Lewis said she saw a man pointing a gun before she started to run. She said heard over her walkie-talkie that a “man (was) down” and she immediately tried to run out of the building and contact her family.

People inside nearby businesses said they heard the shots fired and locked down their buildings.