Pike County massacre trial, Week 4: Watch courtroom testimony live

Wagner, along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner, is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016. He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

The trial really got under way Sept. 12, 2022 after it was delayed one week due to an illness. The first week, jurors were taken to the crime scenes in preparation for testimonies.