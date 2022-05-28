Passenger ejected, fatally struck on I-71 in Warren County

The passenger of a van struck by a semi early Saturday died after he was ejected and then struck by another vehicle on Interstate 71.
The victim’s name has not been released in the crash reported just before 1:20 a.m. at mile post 29 in Warren County.
A 2019 International semi was headed south on I-71 when it rear-ended a 2003 Ford E-150 van traveling at slow speed. One passenger in the van was ejected and came to rest in the roadway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.
The passenger was then struck by a southbound vehicle that did not stop after hitting the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the van and two passengers were taken to Bethesda North Hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run vehicle is urged to contact the Lebanon Post at 513-932-4444.
