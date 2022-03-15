Ohio troopers make more than 27% of arrests in 6-state initiative

“By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways, we are making an impact in our communities,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio.”

Two significant arrests in Ohio included a Saturday stop on Interstate 80 in Ottaway County that led troopers to seize 198 pounds of marijuana and a stop on Saturday on state Route 823 in Scioto County that resulted in the seizure of 264 grams of cocaine, according to the patrol.