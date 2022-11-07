Ohio sues second dollar store for allegedly charging different price at register

Less than a week since the Ohio Attorney General’s office sued Dollar General for marking one price on store shelves and charging higher prices at the register, attorney general Dave Yost announced a second lawsuit against another dollar store, Family Dollar, for the same reason.
The lawsuit cites Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act, saying Family Dollar listed false prices and engaged in bait advertising.
In a statement, Yost said that in this case the state was looking for reimbursement for the overcharged goods, and also said, “we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register.”
According to the lawsuit, the state is also asking for a civil penalty of $25,000 for each violation, mirroring the suit against Dollar General.
The lawsuit was filed in the Butler County Common Pleas Court, the same location as the lawsuit against Dollar General, and names both Family Dollar and its owning company Dollar Tree, Inc. as defendants.
Family Dollar operates over 400 locations in Ohio, according to the lawsuit.
