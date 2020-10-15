Ohio attorney general seeks stricter standards for no-knock warrants

The changes the attorney general is seeking are: changing a statute to say that there must be a “substantial” risk of serious physical harm to officers during the execution of the warrant; clarifying that the phrase “good cause” means “probable cause” and does not mean “reasonable suspicion;” banning no-knock warrants on only misdemeanor drug-related cases; requiring officers wear readily identifiable police markings and announce themselves police as soon as possible; and requiring officers who have body cameras to turn them on and wear them during the execution.

“No-knock warrants are not common but being used more frequently than they have in the past, and Ohio is now a castle doctrine state, which means people are allowed to use deadly force to defend themselves in their home,” Yost said.

Yost said during a press conference with media Thursday that executing search warrants is one of the most dangerous jobs for officers. Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio was killed last year during a search in which officers say they knocked and announced themselves.