X

Ohio attorney general seeks stricter standards for no-knock warrants

Crime & Law | 42 minutes ago
By Parker Perry

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking the state legislature to review the standards a judge must consider before approving a no-knock warrant, but he does not want them eliminated.

Yost said no-knock warrants are rare in the state and should only be used during investigations of high-level cases where officers' safety is at risk.

“Executing a search warrant in cases involving drug dealers, human traffickers and other violent offenders is inherently dangerous for law enforcement,” Yost said in a statement. “When a warrant is sometimes necessary, officers should be properly equipped to make the safest entry possible, and a no-knock warrant – a waiver of the statutory “knock and announce” requirements – is the right tool to safeguard them.”

ExploreFeds charge 205 in southern Ohio with gun-related crimes in past year

No-knock warrants have become a topic of public safety conversation as demonstrators throughout the summer protested their use.

Yost said his goal is to tighten the requirements of no-knock warrants but not to eliminate them.

The changes the attorney general is seeking are: changing a statute to say that there must be a “substantial” risk of serious physical harm to officers during the execution of the warrant; clarifying that the phrase “good cause” means “probable cause” and does not mean “reasonable suspicion;” banning no-knock warrants on only misdemeanor drug-related cases; requiring officers wear readily identifiable police markings and announce themselves police as soon as possible; and requiring officers who have body cameras to turn them on and wear them during the execution.

“No-knock warrants are not common but being used more frequently than they have in the past, and Ohio is now a castle doctrine state, which means people are allowed to use deadly force to defend themselves in their home,” Yost said.

Yost said during a press conference with media Thursday that executing search warrants is one of the most dangerous jobs for officers. Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio was killed last year during a search in which officers say they knocked and announced themselves.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.