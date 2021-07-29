Northern Ohio man indicted in rape of Miami University student

Zachary Michael Frankart, 21, is charged with four counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery; two counts of attempted rape; and one count of gross sexual imposition, all felony charges, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman early Saturday after giving her a ride from a bar.

Oxford police responded around 1:20 a.m. to North College Avenue after a passerby called 911 who reported he found a crying woman lying in a front yard who said she had been raped.