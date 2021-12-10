journal-news logo
X

No more social media for Centerville HS teens facing gun, threat charges

Two Centerville High School students facing felony charges involving a gun incident on campus have been released from juvenile detention and placed on electronic home monitoring. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
Caption
Two Centerville High School students facing felony charges involving a gun incident on campus have been released from juvenile detention and placed on electronic home monitoring. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Crime & Law
By Nick Blizzard
10 hours ago

Two Centerville High School students facing felony charges involving a gun incident on campus have been released from juvenile detention and placed on electronic home monitoring.

The 15-year-old female student is charged with making a terroristic threat, while the 16-year-old male student faces one count of conveyance of deadly weapon in a school safety zone, court records show.

Denials have been entered to each of the charges, which are third- and fifth-degree felonies, respectively, according to Montgomery County Juvenile Court records.

Court documents show both teens were released Wednesday, have been placed on electronic home monitoring and barred from social media. Police said they were arrested Dec. 3 after a rifle was found in a vehicle at the high school.

ExploreRELATED: Police: Later post on Centerville High School gun incident caused more investigation

The teens are scheduled to reappear before Judge Anthony Capizzi on Dec. 23, court records show.

Police said the two were arrested on campus after the rifle was found in the male’s student vehicle. He had reportedly gone on a recent hunting trip and had not removed the gun from the automobile, authorities said.

The female student then took a picture of the weapon in the vehicle and posted it on Snapchat, along with a threat, police said.

Police and school district officials said there was “never any imminent threat to the staff and students of CHS,” according to a message Superintendent Tom Henderson sent to families.

ExplorePOPULAR: Dayton man’s murder conviction shows limits of Ohio self-defense laws

In Other News
1
Deputies seize kilo of fentanyl during traffic stop in Fairfield
2
Middletown man indicted for multiple child sex charges
3
Bond set for man arrested in 2006 Miami University rape case involving...
4
Hamilton Police: Social media threat to schools not credible
5
Man who spent 20 years in prison declared wrongfully imprisoned

About the Author

ajc.com

Nick Blizzard
Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top