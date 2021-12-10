No more social media for Centerville HS teens facing gun, threat charges

Two Centerville High School students facing felony charges involving a gun incident on campus have been released from juvenile detention and placed on electronic home monitoring.
The 15-year-old female student is charged with making a terroristic threat, while the 16-year-old male student faces one count of conveyance of deadly weapon in a school safety zone, court records show.
Denials have been entered to each of the charges, which are third- and fifth-degree felonies, respectively, according to Montgomery County Juvenile Court records.
Court documents show both teens were released Wednesday, have been placed on electronic home monitoring and barred from social media. Police said they were arrested Dec. 3 after a rifle was found in a vehicle at the high school.
The teens are scheduled to reappear before Judge Anthony Capizzi on Dec. 23, court records show.
Police said the two were arrested on campus after the rifle was found in the male’s student vehicle. He had reportedly gone on a recent hunting trip and had not removed the gun from the automobile, authorities said.
The female student then took a picture of the weapon in the vehicle and posted it on Snapchat, along with a threat, police said.
Police and school district officials said there was “never any imminent threat to the staff and students of CHS,” according to a message Superintendent Tom Henderson sent to families.
