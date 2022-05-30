NEW DETAILS: New Lebanon woman, 43, accused of stabbing teen in chest

A cellphone video showed a few people fighting in the parking lot. At one point, onlookers said one of the assailants used pepper spray, and after the brief fight one teen can be heard shouting “Get stabbed!”

Police said that at around 5:30 p.m. during the fight, Baker stabbed a teen in the chest, according to the affidavit.

Baker remains in the Montgomery County Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000. She is ordered to be on electronic home detention if she posts bond, court records show.