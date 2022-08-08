NEW DETAILS: Butler Twp. murder suspect spoke to witness between killings

Marlow then went 7214 Hardwicke Place and entered a detached garage close to the residence, where he shot the Knoxes several times, the records say.

A witnesses watched Marlow exit the garage of 7120 Hardwicke Place and talked to him, the records say.

“He stated he watched Stephen holster a gun and Stephen made a vague threat to him,” the affidavit says.

Another witness said he heard gun shots and looked out the window and saw a man matching Marlow’s description walk from 7214 Hardwicke Place and get into a white Ford SUV.

“The witness immediately followed up at 7214 Hardwicke to find his neighbors deceased in the detached garage.”

Authorities detailed their investigation and said they found home security cameras at 7120 Hardwicke Place that captured Marlow’s actions.

A search warrant was executed at Marlow’s home, the records say.

“During that search, a manifesto was found on a computer that is believed to be Stephen’s. The manifesto is typed out and in it, Stephen states his name, address and goes through his life. He spoke of conspiracy theories and believing his neighbors were almost all sleeper cell terrorists. He mentioned voices in his head that spoke to him as well.”