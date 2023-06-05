X

Naked man with sword shot by Dayton police indicted

Crime & Law
By
20 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Monday who was shot and wounded by police last month is accused of charging at an officer with a raised sword while naked.

David C. Showalter is scheduled to be arraigned June 20 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was indicted by a grand jury for felonious assault, assault on a police officer and obstructing official business, all felony charges.

Credit: Dayton Police Department

Credit: Dayton Police Department

Officers were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. May 24 to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue off South Smithville Road after multiple callers reported a naked man outside with a large sword.

Dayton Police Department officers Joshua Blankley and John Griffin arrived within three minutes after they were dispatched and encountered the man later identified as Showalter, Chief Kamran Afzal said during a media briefing the day after the officer-involved shooting at the public safety building.

Body camera footage shows Showalter running toward an officer with the sword.

“Showalter charged at a uniformed Dayton Police officer with the sword raised and attempted to strike the officer with the blade,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “During the offense, officers on scene gave Showalter numerous commands to drop the weapon and to cease his actions. … In response to Showalter’s ongoing armed assault, Dayton Police officers discharged their firearms, which successfully halted Showalter’s advance and disarming him.”

Showalter was shot multiple times in the legs.

Officers Blankley and Griffin are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which is department policy.

Based on evidence seen on the officers’ body cameras and in the interest of public safety, Afzal said “it seems appropriate” regarding the use of force in this case.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, and the Dayton Police Department also is conducting an internal investigation.

