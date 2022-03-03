Hamburger icon
Middletown Police: Teen charged in bomb threat at BMV that was a ‘swatting’ dare

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office is in the 3000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office is in the 3000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
35 minutes ago

A teen has been charged for allegedly making a bomb threat last month that caused the evacuation of a busy Middletown shopping center.

A person called the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office in the 3000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard about 3:45 p.m. Feb. 1 stating there was a bomb in building..

Officers evacuated the BMV, Family Dollar, NCY3 and Outside Cut School of Barbering, which are all located in the center. People parked in the lot also were told move vehicles.

On Wednesday, using cell phone records to track down the suspect, detectives charged a 14-year-old boy with making false alarms and inducing panic, both misdemeanors, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

Explore2 women overdose at Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office in past month

The teen made the call on a gaming dare called “swatting,” in which the person makes a false call to lure a large police response, Nelson said.

The complex was searched by officers and a bomb-sniffing police dog, but nothing was found, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk. Police cleared the scene at 6:46 p.m. and the businesses were allowed to reopen.

The employee who took the call described the person as a younger male.

ExploreMan caught on video in purse theft at Kroger pleads guilty

