2 women overdose at Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office in past month

The woman, Nichole Roberts, was also administered Narcan by jail medics and transported to Kettering Health Hamilton, formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital. It was determined Cox did not need to be transported to a hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, in both incidents the women had possible signs of an overdose, including decreased respirations and were turning purple. Both were also evaluated by Hamilton EMS

Cox is charged with two counts of felony possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse in a detention facility, also a felony.

Roberts, after being released from the hospital, was charged with an outstanding felony warrant and cited for illegally parking in a handicap spot.

“Parking illegally at the Sheriff’s Office will get you noticed. Coming into the Sheriff’s Office high on drugs will also get you noticed. Luckily for these two, it resulted in their lives being saved, but with a trip to jail and a ticket,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.