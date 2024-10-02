Middletown police seeking man allegedly involved in fatal motorcycle crash

He was scheduled for arraignment on the indicted charges in Butler County Common Pleas Court on May 4, 2023, but has yet to make a court appearance, according to county court records. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the judge when Reed did not show up for arraignment.

Christopher C. Parshall, 42, of Middletown, was killed after a white sedan allegedly driven by Reed struck his motorcycle head-on, according to police. The crash happened at the intersection with Carolina Street.

Reed was treated at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call contact dispatch at 513-425-7700 option 0 or send a private message via social media.