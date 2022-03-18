Middletown Police aid in search of missing West Chester Twp. man

Caption West Chester Police map of route taken by Alexander Enslen during the early morning hours of Jan. 31. SUMBITTED Caption West Chester Police map of route taken by Alexander Enslen during the early morning hours of Jan. 31. SUMBITTED

Enslen had been to Olde Village Tavern at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton and Fountain Boulevard and left walking on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. His apartment was nearby on Lakeside Drive.

Police say Enslen and his roommate took an Uber to the bar and Enslen left his wallet and cellphone at home. Enslen was intoxicated when he arrived at the bar.

Lt. David Tivin said Enslen stayed at the bar drinking and he got into a confrontation at the bar He was asked leave, and he left with a friend and walked around the area.

“For an unknown reason, Alex took off running,” Tivin said. Detectives have been able to track his route through business security camera, and his trail ends behind Domino’s Pizza where he was pictured on security video walking alone.

Tivin said maybe someone gave Enslen a ride out of the area or to an area not caught on a video camera.

“He does have a girlfriend in the Middletown area, so we are starting to trace those routes as well,”Tivin said. He added, “I don’t believe this is a rescue mission, we are looking at a recovery.”

Middletown Sgt. Earl Nelson said Thursday, officers at talking with people, especially in areas where the homeless congregate, informing them about Enslen and asking for any information and to be on the lookout for clues.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Enslen to contact the West Chester Police Department at (513) 777-2231. Information also may be left on the crime tip line at (513) 759-7272 or online at WestChesterOH.org/Police.