Middletown man who shot wife gets 180-day sentence, community control

Victim’s family does not feel it got justice.
Tyrone A. Crawford, 35, has been sentenced to 180 days in prison and three years community control for the June shooting death of his wife.

A Middletown man was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail and three years community control in connection with the June 2025 shooting death of his wife.

Tyrone A. Crawford, 35, previously pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor. He had been originally charged with reckless homicide, a third-degree felony. In December, a Butler County jury found Crawford guilty of tampering with evidence, also a third-degree felony.

The victim, identified by her family as 48-year-old Alexis Curtis, is survived by two grandchildren and four children, including a 9-year-old daughter who witnessed the shooting, according to court records.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing in a Butler County courtroom, Alexis Curtis’ sister, Tawana Myers, read letters written by herself, Alexis Curtis’ two other sisters and best friend. The letters described the “extraordinarily difficult” period the family has faced since Alexis Curtis’ death.

“This pain is not temporary. It is lifelong,” Myers said, reading from the letter written by Alexis Curtis’ best friend.

Myers said Crawford’s “reckless and violent” behavior has been ongoing for years.

“(Crawford) is a monster, and he knows he’s a monster,” Myers said, reading from her letter.

Robin Curtis, Alexis Curtis’ oldest sister, said Alexis was “more than a name in this case.”

“She was a mother, a sister, a daughter and a loved one.”

Crawford’s defense attorney, Tyler Nagel, said Alexis Curtis’ death was a “tragedy” by “anyone’s estimation.”

“(Crawford) did not exercise the degree of caution that the situation demanded with the guns,” Nagel said.

Nagel said Crawford is “inexperienced” with firearms and had purchased the weapon the day before Alexis Curtis’ death.

Crawford also spoke in court, saying he “never wanted this to happen” and apologized to the Curtis family.

Judge Jennifer Muench-McElfresh acknowledged the emotional impact of Alexis Curtis’ death, but noted that under Ohio law, the negligent homicide charge carried a maximum possible sentence of 180 days. She sentenced Crawford to the maximum term.

Crawford was released from Butler County jail Thursday, having already served 215 days — more than his 180-day sentence.

Regarding the tampering with evidence conviction, Muench-McElfresh said the law did not permit her to consider Alexis Curtis’ death when imposing sentencing.

The tampering charge stems from Crawford removing the firearm from the scene of the shooting — which occurred in a parking lot — and placing it under the sink of a nearby apartment he shared with his wife and their daughter at Shady Creek Apartments, 3590 Roosevelt Blvd., records show.

The judge ordered Crawford to serve three years of community control on that charge.

Robin Curtis told Journal-News following the hearing that Alexis Curtis was a “beautiful” person.

“She could laugh at everything, she could sing,” Robin Curtis said.

She said she was not satisfied with Crawford’s sentencing.

“I thought (the judge) would at least put him in for three years, but to give him a slap on the wrist ... he’s dangerous,” Robin Curtis said.

Lowanda Curtis, Alexis Curtis’ mother, said the family did not get “justice.”

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.