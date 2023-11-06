Middletown man wanted in Dayton child sex case

A Middletown man is accused of having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl over the spring while he was staying with her family in Dayton.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Tyler A. Hollon, who was charged Monday in Dayton Municipal Court with three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Hollon started to live with the teen’s family in January on East Hudson Avenue and reportedly engaged in sexual conduct several times between March 31 and May 21, when he moved, according to an affidavit.
