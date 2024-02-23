Man gets 15 years in crash that kills Franklin woman, seriously injures her son, fiancée

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

A Middletown man will spend the next 15 years in prison for causing a head-on crash last summer that killed a Franklin woman and seriously injured her fiancée and 8-year-old son in German Twp.

Cristian Jesus Villajuarez-Castillo, 20, was sentenced Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Jan. 31 to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The crash victim was identified as 24-year-old Kelsey Elizabeth Slivinski by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

German Twp. police responded around 11:15 p.m. Aug. 5, 2023, to the crash that happened on state Route 4 between the Butler County line and Eby Road.

Villajuarez-Castillo was driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade north on state Route 4 when it went left of center and struck a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Slivinski, according to a German Twp. Police Department crash report.

Slivinski was pronounced dead at the scene and her 8-year-old son was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Slivinski’s fiancée, a 23-year-old Middletown woman, was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown with serious injuries.

Villajuarez-Castillo was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, also suffering from serious injuries.

Witnesses said he was driving erratically. Also, the investigation revealed that Villajuarez-Castillo, who has no license, was driving in excess of 80 mph at the time of the crash, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to a prison term, Villajuarez-Castillo will have his license suspended or ability to obtain a driver’s license revoked for the rest of his life. He also was ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution and faces deportation after he completes his prison term, the prosecutor’s office said.

As part of his plea, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault and one misdemeanor count of OVI were dismissed.

