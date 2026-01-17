Middletown man found guilty in tampering with evidence in accidental shooting death of wife

The negligent homicide charge carries a maximum jail term of 180 days, according to court records.

The jury trial held in early December concerned only the offense of tampering with evidence, so the issue of Crawford’s guilt concerning the death of his wife was not an issue decided by the jury, according to court records.

The tampering with evidence charge stems from Crawford removing a firearm from the scene of the shooting, which happened in a parking lot, and placing it under the sink of the nearby apartment he shared with his wife and their daughter, according to court records.

Crawford will be sentenced January 29.

An additional fourth-degree felony charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle was dismissed by a grand jury.

He was arrested June 29 at Shady Creek Apartments, 3590 Roosevelt Blvd.