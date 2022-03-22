journal-news logo
Middletown man arrested after police search his home

Antwan McCathron MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
A Middletown man was arrested Monday after a search warrant was served at his North Leibee Street house.

Antwan McCathron, 43, of the 200 block of North Leibee, is charged with having weapons under disability, a felony, and is housed in the Middletown City Jail, according to Middletown police.

During the search that included the department’s Special Response Team, five firearms, a substance suspected to be illegal drugs and cash were seized, said Police Chief David Birk. The SRT team was used during the search because of McCathron’s extensive history of drug trafficking and weapons convictions.

The Middletown Division of Police always stays focused and committed to the fight against illegal drugs and the crimes associated with them. Anyone with information or wishing to provide information can call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749 or Middletown Special Operations Unit at 513-425-7731.

