Middletown man accused of multiple rapes in Hamilton

A Middletown man is being held on a $600,000 bond for allegedly attacking and raping two women in the past two years in Hamilton, according to Hamilton police.
Taranpreet Singh, 30, of Village Drive, was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping for incidents that happened in August 2020 and September 2019, according to Hamilton police.
Singh was arraigned Monday in Hamilton Municipal Court, where Judge Dan Gattermeyer set bond. He is scheduled to be back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.
Detective Tony Kiep said in each incident, Singh gave women rides and then forced them to engage in sex with him.
“There could be more victims,” he said. “Sometimes people don’t report these crimes right away.”
On Sept. 5, 2019, a woman reported she was offered a ride from Circle K on Pleasant Avenue by a man who stopped the vehicle on East Avenue and dragged her by the hair into an abandoned building and raped her, according to the report.
In the Aug. 23 incident, the victim said she was forced into a vehicle on East Avenue, held against her will at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, according to the report.
Kiep said Singh is also a person of interest in similar case in Middletown.
“We think he may have tried to pick more women up and said they said no. So we are interested if any recognizes him,” the detective said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kiep at 513-898-5811 ext. 1261 or Detective Frank Botts at 513-898-5811 ext. 1266.