Middletown man accused of multiple rapes in Hamilton

On Sept. 5, 2019, a woman reported she was offered a ride from Circle K on Pleasant Avenue by a man who stopped the vehicle on East Avenue and dragged her by the hair into an abandoned building and raped her, according to the report.

In the Aug. 23 incident, the victim said she was forced into a vehicle on East Avenue, held against her will at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, according to the report.

Kiep said Singh is also a person of interest in similar case in Middletown.

“We think he may have tried to pick more women up and said they said no. So we are interested if any recognizes him,” the detective said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kiep at 513-898-5811 ext. 1261 or Detective Frank Botts at 513-898-5811 ext. 1266.