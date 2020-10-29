Mason man accused of killing Dunbar student competent for trial

Prosecutors say the car Collins allegedly fled in was stolen in Trotwood.

“Dayton Police Department homicide detectives were able to determine that this defendant was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting,” prosecutors said in a court document. “The defendant completely denied any involvement in his first interview and attempted to offer an alibi. He was interviewed a second time, when he admitted to being the shooter. He gave detailed information to the detectives as to how and why he shot into this group (who were unarmed and approximately 300 feet away from him).”

Shelton has been remembered by friends and coaches as a confident teen who was destined for greatness running track.

Qua'Lek Shelton (Courtesy/Facebook)

In a motion to suppress filed by Collins' attorney, the defense argued to the court that statements made by Collins to police should not be allowed during trial.

The defense says that Collins suffers from cognitive and/or other issues that impact his ability to understand court proceedings and “affect whether or not defendant validly waived his Miranda rights and whether his alleged ‘confession’ was voluntary.”

Collins remains in the Montgomery County Jail on $1 million bond. He has been incarcerated in the jail since his arrest in February.