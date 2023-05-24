Man who is West Chester burglary suspect accused of killing Kentucky deputy

Sheangshang was named as an official suspect in at least one of those burglaries, West Chester PD said.

“The West Chester Police Department honors the courage and sacrifice of Scott County Kentucky Sheriff’s Department Deputy Caleb Conley,” The township wrote on Facebook. “Deputy Conley’s service and impact were felt in communities like ours well beyond the boundaries of his beat in Scott County. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and his law enforcement brothers and sisters.”

Sheangshang is facing charges of murder of a police officer, possession of handgun by convicted felon, burglary, theft by unlawful taking of automobile, wanton endangerment first degree, and fleeing or evading police first degree, according to his arrest citation.

He was released from jail in February of this year after serving nearly 14 years on theft charges out of Harrison and Campbell counties in Kentucky, and cases out of Ohio.