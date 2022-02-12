Hamburger icon
Man wanted for 2016 murder in Fairborn arrested in Middletown

Devon Laurice Cox | Photo courtesy of the Fairborn Jail

Devon Laurice Cox | Photo courtesy of the Fairborn Jail

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
30 minutes ago

A man wanted on murder charges in a 2016 fatal shooting in Fairborn was arrested Friday afternoon in Middletown by the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, according to a release.

Devon Cox, 27, was indicted in 2019 on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault connected to an incident in November 2016, the release said.

Cox was arrested in the 1700 block of South Breiel Boulevard through a “joint investigative effort,” according to the release.

Marshals did not state specifically which murder Cox was wanted for, but according to court records, Cox was charged with aggravated robbery related to an incident on Nov. 20, 2016.

On that date, 23-year-old Jarrel Plummer was shot in an apartment in the 100 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn. Plummer had been shot in the head and the chest following a robbery, according to law enforcement.

Plummer was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Fairborn police in 2016 identified Cox and Rashawn Cochran as persons of interest connected to the homicide, saying both had been charged with aggravated robbery.

Cochran was arrested in August 2019 after being on the run for two years, and after pleading guilty in 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, or SOFAST, was assisted in the arrest by the Xenia Police Division, Fairborn Police Department, Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement Drug Task Force, Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Middletown Division of Police and Middletown Special Operations Unit.

The strike team is a multi-jurisdiction force comprised of the Dayton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Perry Township Police Department, Springboro Police Department, United States Secret Service, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, West Carrollton Police Department, and the Xenia Police Department.

