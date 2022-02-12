Man wanted for 2016 murder in Fairborn arrested in Middletown

Plummer was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Fairborn police in 2016 identified Cox and Rashawn Cochran as persons of interest connected to the homicide, saying both had been charged with aggravated robbery.

Cochran was arrested in August 2019 after being on the run for two years, and after pleading guilty in 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, or SOFAST, was assisted in the arrest by the Xenia Police Division, Fairborn Police Department, Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement Drug Task Force, Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Middletown Division of Police and Middletown Special Operations Unit.

The strike team is a multi-jurisdiction force comprised of the Dayton Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department, Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Perry Township Police Department, Springboro Police Department, United States Secret Service, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, West Carrollton Police Department, and the Xenia Police Department.