Man sent to prison for fatal shooting last summer in Hamilton

On Thursday, Judge Greg Stephens sentenced Mathews to an indefinite prison term of 20 to 25.5 years in prison.

It was an agreed to sentence from both the prosecution and defense, which does not happen often, at least in Butler County.

“I generally don’t have much control over sentencing, but in this case did,” said Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser. “I was agreeable to the length of time he will serve, compared to if it was a straight murder charge.”

A murder conviction carries a life sentence, but with possibility of parole after 15 years.

“This is an assured sentence, and I don’t have to worry about having a disagreement with the parole authority in the future,” Gmoser said.

Mathews was ruled competent to stand trial in January after multiple forensic psychological evaluations and a review of interrogation tapes and jailhouse calls.

Prosecutors say Mathews killed Miller on June 25, 2023, in the parking lot outside the Dayton Lane Pub.

Mathews was arrested two days after the shooting and was held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Miller, 34, of Hamilton, died at a hospital after the shooting.

The shooting happened behind the bar where Miller had been a patron. He was “found unconscious in his vehicle with two gunshot wounds,” according to the police report.

Miller was shot twice in the chest, but he may not have been in the car when he was shot — a full round was found in front of a car tire, according to police and dispatch records.

When arrested, Mathews was in possession of a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in the pocket of a sweatshirt jacket, according to police and court records.

Miller attended Hamilton High School, was raised by his grandmother and spent several years in Kentucky, according to his family members.