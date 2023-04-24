X

Man indicted accused of choking pet cat to death in Kettering

Crime & Law
By
3 hours ago

A Springboro man indicted on animal cruelty charges is accused of choking his pet cat to death in February in Kettering.

Spencer M. Persinger, 27, was issued a summons to appear for his May 4 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felony cruelty to companion animals and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to companion animals following his indictment Friday by a grand jury.

Explore‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’ joins Miami Valley task force for child sex operation

“The defendant claimed he was being evicted from his apartment and could not take the animal with him, so he killed it by choking it to death,” Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

The incident, which was investigated by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, happened sometime between Feb. 2 and Feb. 10, according to the indictment.

