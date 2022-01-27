Man found incompetent to stand trial in Hamilton beating death

Brown will now receive treatment to possibility restore him to competency for trial. He is scheduled to be back in court in July for a status hearing.

According to the Butler County Coroner’s Office, Ingram died of blunt force trauma.

A person called 911 telling the dispatcher, “Some guy might need some help. I just had to beat the crap out of some guy. Because I just had to.”

Dispatchers called back several times when the caller hung up after saying he didn’t know his location in Hamilton.

With the help of a cellular service provider and another call from the man, the residence was located.