Man convicted of murder in deaths of Mansfield couple, unborn child

Larry Dwayne Rodgers, 33, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he was convicted on all charges and specifications, including four counts of aggravated murder; four counts of murder; four counts of kidnapping; four counts of felonious assault; and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each with a three-year gun specification. He also was found guilty of one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.

Kyla Hayton, 21, and her boyfriend Todd Burkhart, 28, were reported missing Nov. 16, 2019, from Mansfield. Relatives told Mansfield police they may have been trying to get a gun in Dayton for protection, a report stated.