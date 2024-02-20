Man charged with misdemeanor theft, intoxication after gun incident behind West Chester Walmart

Knowlton allegedly stole a machete and Modelo beer from Walmart, sparking the charges for “knowingly possessing a weapon while voluntarily intoxicated and for firing several rounds into the ground behind Walmart,” according to police and township officials.

The arrest followed an extensive search of the wooded area around the West Chester Twp. store beginning about 12:50 p.m. with a a report of a man in with a rifle walking behind the building, Wilson said.

About 15 police officers from the township and other agencies checked the area after a report was received. A drone and K-9 units were also used.

Police also searched a West Chester Twp. residence on Summerhill Drive late Monday afternoon. Wilson said the search was connected to the ongoing investigation outside Walmart.

No buildings were evacuated.