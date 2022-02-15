Man charged in 2021 crash that killed 2 Hamilton women

A man is facing charges in a four-vehicle crash that killed two Hamilton women on I-75 in Vandalia last year.
Mark S. Frankenberg, 54, of Centerville, was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter on Feb. 11, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Both charges are second-degree misdemeanors.
Two Hamilton women, 53-year-old Sarenthia Traylor and 28-year-old Cesere Traylor, died as a result of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sarenthia died as she was being taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where Cesere died from her injuries the next day.
On Jan. 24, 2021, Frankenberg was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 south on I-75 near Little York Road when the car went off the right side of the road and hit a 2020 Nissan Versa on the shoulder, according to a crash report filed the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Nissan and a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro were reportedly stopped on the right shoulder behind an an abandoned 2002 Saturn waiting for a tow, according to OSHP.
The impact from the Chrysler sent the Versa into the Camaro, which then hit the Saturn. The Traylors were in the Versa.
The driver of a the Camaro, a 29-year-old Lima man, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to the crash report. Frankenberg also was taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Frankenberg tested positive for opiates/opioids, according to the report. A supplemental report indicated that laboratory testing of a urine sample tested positive for fentanyl.
