Man accused of shooting Dayton police officer in head indicted

He was released Sept. 23 from Miami Valley Hospital.

Holloway returned fire after he was shot, striking Lowe multiple times. Additional officers responded after Holloway called for more crews and medics provided aid to Lowe, who was taken in critical condition to Miami Valley Hospital.

The officer-involved shooting started after Holloway responded around 6:45 p.m. to a fraud complaint at the Dollar General at 888 S. Gettysburg Ave.

A customer had paid for a purchase with a $100 bill that was believed to be counterfeit, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Holloway’s investigation took him to the 600 block of Ingram Street. At 7:26 p.m. the officer approached Lowe — who Carper said matched the description of the suspect in the fraud complaint — in the back of 609 Ingram St.

Holloway’s bodycam video showed the officer try to speak to Lowe, who walked away. When the officer got closer, Lowe turned and punched Holloway in the face. The officer then used his Taser and Lowe fell to the ground. However, Carper said the stun gun had limited effect and the video showed that Lowe did not follow the officer’s commands to put his hands behind his back and to get onto his stomach.

The video also showed the moment Lowe reached into his pocket and pulled out a handgun and fired one round, which Carper said struck Holloway on the left side of his face.

Holloway returned fire with five rounds, striking Lowe multiple times, Carper said.