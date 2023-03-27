Man accused of killing infant daughter in Fairfield will be on trial this summer

Explore Man charged with murder after infant in Fairfield dies from alleged abuse

On Thursday, McElfresh set Powers’ trial to begin June 20. The judge also also approved a motion by defense attorney Arica Underwood to employ a medical expert. The service of the expert is not to exceed $5,000, according to McElfresh’s ruling.

During the early morning hours of May 10, 2022, Powers called 911 saying the baby was unresponsive. She was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead, according to prosecutors.

The indictment states the abuse occurred between April 3 and May 10. Prosecutors say the abuse was not apparent to the mother of the child and happened when the baby was in the care of Powers.