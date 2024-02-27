Man accused of having drugs near Middletown school, park

Crime & Law
By
57 minutes ago
X

A Middletown man indicted in federal court for drug trafficking and gun crimes allegedly had bulk amount of narcotics near a school and park in Middletown.

Christopher Michael Doerr, 32, of Middletown, and Raymond Gerard McClure, 42, of Dayton, are accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from October 2023 to February.

The drugs included at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of fentanyl analog and 500 grams of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney Southern District of Ohio Office.

On Feb. 7 Doerr reportedly had bulk amount of drugs within 1,000 feet of Middletown Early Learning Center and Oakland Park.

The pair could face five to 40 years in prison for the drug conspiracy charges and a minimum of five years for the firearm charges, according to a press release.

In Other News
1
Liberty Twp. grandmother accused of shooting baby to get second...
2
More evidence turned over in John Carter murder trial
3
Man gets 15 years in crash that kills Franklin woman, seriously injures...
4
Preble County serial rapist: Parole denied for man who attacked 16...
5
Hamilton attorney disbarred after criminal conviction for stealing from...

About the Author

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top