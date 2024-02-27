Man accused of having drugs near Middletown school, park

The drugs included at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of fentanyl analog and 500 grams of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney Southern District of Ohio Office.

On Feb. 7 Doerr reportedly had bulk amount of drugs within 1,000 feet of Middletown Early Learning Center and Oakland Park.

The pair could face five to 40 years in prison for the drug conspiracy charges and a minimum of five years for the firearm charges, according to a press release.