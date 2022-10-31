Man accused of grabbing 6-year-old Hamilton girl declared incompetent for trial

Oster ordered a forensic psychological evaluation, and after reviewing it, declared McPherson incompetent at this time.

The judge said based on the evaluation, “the court hereby finds that (McPherson) lacks the present capacity to understand the nature of proceedings against him.”

Oster ordered McPherson to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for restoration to competency. A hearing is set for Feb. 6, 2023 to determine if McPherson has been restored to competency.

According to the Hamilton police report, McPherson was walking past the girl on East Avenue when he bent down and grabbed her buttocks. The girl attempted to move away and he then grabbed her wrist “alongside the sidewalk.”

The girl escaped by screaming and running, which was captured by the family’s doorbell camera.